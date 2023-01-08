Father Sean Caulfield

Heaven may be shaking a bit as the Rev. Father Sean (John Joseph) Caulfield entered on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (The first anniversary of the death of his brother, Michael.) Sean was born Jan. 30, 1925, to John and Margaret (Higgins) Caulfield in Carracastle, County Mayo, Ireland. He attended schools in the area and entered All Hallows Seminary in Dublin. He was ordained a Catholic priest on June 19, 1949. He was assigned to parishes in California, including Carmel. Sean joined and became a Trappist Monk in Hunstville, Utah. Eighteen years later, he became the Chaplain at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. Sean’s parish ministries were in St. Anthony, Idaho, and the surrounding parishes, Payette, Parma and St. Stanislaus in Lewiston, where he retired in 2000.

During his retirement Sean spent time praying, reading, writing extensively and serving the patients at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He also had an open door to anyone who came to him. Sean gave retreats throughout the country and was a visiting professor at Lewis-Clark State College.