Father Sean Caulfield

Heaven may be shaking a bit as the Rev. Father Sean (John Joseph) Caulfield entered on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (The first anniversary of the death of his brother, Michael.) Sean was born Jan. 30, 1925, to John and Margaret (Higgins) Caulfield in Carracastle, County Mayo, Ireland. He attended schools in the area and entered All Hallows Seminary in Dublin. He was ordained a Catholic priest on June 19, 1949. He was assigned to parishes in California, including Carmel. Sean joined and became a Trappist Monk in Hunstville, Utah. Eighteen years later, he became the Chaplain at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. Sean’s parish ministries were in St. Anthony, Idaho, and the surrounding parishes, Payette, Parma and St. Stanislaus in Lewiston, where he retired in 2000.
During his retirement Sean spent time praying, reading, writing extensively and serving the patients at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He also had an open door to anyone who came to him. Sean gave retreats throughout the country and was a visiting professor at Lewis-Clark State College.
Sean’s sense of humor, his deep spirituality and theology will be remembered and missed by many. People still remember his homilies and how they were touched by them.
Sean was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maureen Caulfield, brother and sister-in-law Michael and Attracta Caulfield, brother Brendon Caulfield and brother-in-law Vincent Coleman.
Sean is survived by his sister, Chris Coleman and many nieces and nephews in Ireland; by his sister-in-law Margaret Caulfield and her children.
Sean, we know you are keeping God busy answering all your questions, and now you have the answers. Your spirit will remain with many. Thank you for your life and ministry and leaving your beloved Ireland to serve all of us.
Much gratitude goes to Generations staff, who cared for Sean for the past 17 months; to St. Joe’s Family Hospice, who helped with his care the past five months; to Father Mike St. Marie, Deacon George Ivory, Sheila Caulfield, Ann Caulfield and Sean’s friends who visited him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow, and burial will be at Normal Hill Cemetery later that afternoon.
Vassar Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Monastery of St. Gertrude, the Priest’s Retirement fund in Boise; St. Joe’s Family Hospice Memorial Fund c/o Sr. Pat Rosholt, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston; or to a charity of your choice.
As Sean always said and now we say it to him: “We know you are with God and God is with us, so you are with us.” So, Sean, May Earth rest so lightly over you that your spirit may be out from under it quickly, and up, and off, and on your way to God. You Have Graduated.