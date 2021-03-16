Farrel F. “Bud” Uhling was born the first son and second child of Cecil B. and Viola G. Uhling on Nov. 1, 1937, in Ferdinand. Some would say that he was born on All Saints Day for a reason.
He passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston, of complications related to Alzheimer’s disease with his loving wife, five children, two of their spouses and three grandchildren by his side.
He attended school in Ferdinand, walking treacherously both directions into the wind all 900 feet from his home and first job at the Phillips 66 gas and service station proudly owned by his parents. He played basketball in high school and finished in the top five of his class (of 10), graduating in 1955. He worked very hard not only servicing cars and changing tires at the station but at other jobs, like picking potatoes, chauffeuring a local gentleman named George Birkeland all around the Northwest, including Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Las Vegas, and weekly to boxing smokers in Lewiston having started so at age 13. Payment for this job was obtaining a few cattle, which again through hard work he parlayed into several head, eventually selling them and paying cold hard cash for his first car, a 1957 Mercury.
He liked to go to the Mode Theatre in Cottonwood on Sundays, apparently not for the movie but to flirt with the very beautiful concessionaire/usher. He brought her lollipops and on July 20, 1959, made her, Miss Sylvia M. Jenny, of Cottonwood, his wife. They immediately boarded a plane for their honeymoon trip to Hawaii, a romantic getaway he had preplanned and another item he paid cash for from all of the money he had worked hard for and saved. Shortly after returning he was activated by the National Guard and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma during the Berlin crisis.
He had also worked at the Berklund Sawmill in Cottonwood, loading lumber on rail cars and was introduced to and offered a job on a “trial basis” by Cleo Forsmann at Forsmann Accounting. It was there that he began his lifelong career as an accountant and bookkeeper. This was kind of amazing as he had no formal education in this field but learned and found his own way to the point of scoring in the top 20 in the nation in his LPA (Licensed Public Account) licensing exam. Shortly thereafter, no one could hold an accountant license unless they were a CPA, which requires a college degree to obtain and wasn’t an option for him at the time.
He also was the clerk for the Keuterville, Ferdinand and Greencreek highway districts and single-handedly managed the Cottonwood Credit Union for 20-plus years, something he joked about now taking some 37 people to do. These secondary jobs were all done on the side and part of his 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. work day during tax season, where he was at his desk seven days a week from Jan. 1 to our favorite day, April 15, every year to get all of this done. He was well known across the prairie and river valleys as he kept books for several businesses around the region. Through his work, he also became very know-ledgeable about investing and was very successful at it. He loved reading the Wall Street Journal and following and trading in the New York Stock Exchange. Again, his hard work was to pay off as he and Sylvia saved enough to build a new home in 1973, once again paying cash for it.
He and Sylvia raised five children together: Jeff, Linda, Tom, Mike and Molly. He taught them to work hard, do things right and, most importantly, to do them right the first time. He was strict and generally serious and didn’t have time to “monkey around,” all of which have taught them great life skills. He helped put all five of them through college, all graduating from the University of Idaho (Go Vandals), which again was amazing as he never had the opportunity to go to college himself and again was a credit to his hard work. This tradition has continued with his 14 grandchildren. Seven have already attended and graduated from college, three are currently in college, with the four remaining to attend once they graduate from high school.
Somehow through all of this, he also had time to be a member of the Cottonwood Jaycees, acting as president one year with the Cottonwood Chapter, being recognized as the No. 1 chapter in the state that year. It was during that time too that, as some of you will remember, Cottonwood became popular around the prairie for its Saturday night dances featuring live bands during the summer at the Cottonwood Community Hall. He was a member of the Cottonwood Knights of Columbus and of the Grangeville Elks Club, and even though he didn’t take a lot of time for himself, he knew how to have a good time when he did as he loved to dance the night away with his wife and friends at the Elks Club. He even found time to take the family camping when possible.
His hard work and creative investing allowed him to retire at age 54 in 1991, still working on a “trial basis” at Forsmann Accounting. This is when his second life somewhat began, as he and Sylvia engaged in traveling the world and snow birding in Yuma, Ariz., in the winters. Some of their trips included pulling their camper to Alaska and back on the Alcan Highway; visiting Africa, Egypt and Kenya; a Caribbean Cruise; visiting Rome, Naples and Pompeii; traveling to Mount Rushmore and Branson, Mo.; the Bovill Run; and participating in a 20-member RV caravan trip across the Southwest and into Mexico and back. They even made it back to Hawaii to relive their honeymoon trip as a gift from their children on their 40th wedding anniversary. Then there are the traditional family and friend summer camping trips to Johnson Bar on the Selway that he helped spearhead, typically involving a dozen or more campers and 75-plus people, and the several memorable four-wheeler trips he took with his three sons over, in, through and around the great state of Idaho, typically covering three nights and four days and extending 500 or more miles, all on a four-wheeler.
Later in life, he enjoyed walking and once walked the 8 miles from Cottonwood to Ferdinand to take his mother to breakfast. He then cared for and watched over her as she too suffered from and succumbed to this terrible disease. He was loved, well respected and never once complained. His cackling and distinctive laugh was heartwarming and unforgettable. He now truly is more than ever “excellent but getting better,” as he always replied when asked how he was.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia; his sister, Carol (Harold) Schaeffer; his brother, Errol (Donna) Uhling; his children, Jeff Uhling, Linda (Brian) Carroll, Tom (Daneen) Uhling, Mike (Mary) Uhling and Molly (Rob) O’Malley; his 14 grandchildren, Hanna, Katherine and Elle Uhling, Megan, Sierra and Savannah Carroll, Garrett, Wyatt and Kate Uhling, Jenny (Nate) Johnson, Jackie and Jessica Uhling and Warren and Murphy O’Malley.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood. Burial and military honors to follow at the Cottonwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Gertrude’s Monastery or the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org). Services are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.