F. Joyce Holt

Joyce Holt, 95, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. She is much loved and will always be remembered. She believed faith and prayer change things for the better.
She was born on May 18, 1927, to George Francis Fleming and Jennie Fenton Ellis Fleming in Czar, Alberta, Canada. She was the eighth of nine children: George Leonard Fleming, Stanley Fleming, John “Jiggs” Fleming, Andy Fleming, Ida Wittmack, Becky Olson, Ethyl Morgan and Nina Coffland.
Joyce’s father died on Sept. 8, 1945. Jennie sent her and Nina to boarding school. Classmates said her favorite saying was “Oh, nuts.” She loved studying French and enjoyed music, dancing, making friends and sleeping in. She graduated from Concert High School in Alberta in 1945. Her senior album mentioned the war efforts to save the country saying, “Hold it dearly, it’s all we have.”
Joyce found work in Edmonton, Alberta, where she stayed with relatives. Nina continued at boarding school, and Jennie traveled to Clarkston to see her sister, Emma Butler. Then word came back to go get Nina and move to Clarkston. They started a whole new life in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
Joyce worked as a switchboard operator at the Lewiston Telephone Company and soon bought a Ford Model A Coup from her cousin, Butch. On Friday nights, they packed the roadster with girls and all went dancing at the Grange Hall. This is where she met her husband, Richard Asby Holt, the most energetic dancer on the floor.
Joyce and Asby married on May 10, 1951, at the First Christian Church in Lewiston. They immediately started their family, and in 1956, moved to 1020 Powers Ave., where they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2021.
There were many camping trips, baseball games, square dances, pinochle parties and family get-togethers. Everyone enjoyed Joyce’s huckleberry pies and no-bake cookies. She enjoyed raising kids, poetry, gardening, Kokanee fishing, canning, cooking, the Old Time Fiddlers and going to church every Sunday. When the kids got older, she worked for Speer Bullet factory for a time.
In the good and hard situations of life, Joyce always said, “I’m just fine.” She taught her kids to seek God’s wisdom by applying the words of Jesus to daily life: God will always show you the way. And it all turned out well.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Christine Joy Roughton; sons Kirk Richard Holt, Timmy Lee Holt and Andrew John Holt; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a graveside memorial for Joyce at 10 a.m., June 18, at Mountain View Cemetery of Lewiston. Following is a picnic for friends and family at Sunset Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston.