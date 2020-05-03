F. Evelyn Mansfield

Evelyn Mansfield passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, at the age of 97.
She was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Noxen, Pa., to Gerdon and Florence Blythe Shook. She grew up in the rolling green hills of northeastern Pennsylvania, along with her two brothers. She graduated from Noxen High School in 1941 and married Clifford O. Mansfield on Jan. 15, 1943, when he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. She worked in the defense factories while waiting for her husband, who was serving in the European Theater during the war.
After the war was over, they resumed their lives together in rural Pennsylvania. Her first daughter, Janice, was born in 1947, followed by Kathy in 1949 and son Vaughn in 1953. During that time, her father owned a general merchandise store in Noxen, where at times she worked while she was busy raising her children.
The family moved to Lewiston in 1955, following other family members who had moved here for employment. She spent the rest of her long and healthy life here and had the privilege of being a full-time, stay-at-home mom and was involved with PTA and 4-H for her children. Evelyn was a longtime volunteer for the American Cancer Society and for many years was a poll worker on several elections.
She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and a 65-year member of the Orchards United Methodist Church in Lewiston. She served on numerous committees and was a longtime Sunday school teacher and leader of the Women’s Society. She also volunteered for several years on the Senior Nutrition Program that the church has hosted for many years. She was known to be one of the friendliest greeters to welcome new people to church, and was a frequent visitor to local nursing homes and to shut-ins for the church.
Evelyn was a skilled cookie baker and the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would head straight to the cookie jar upon entering the house, and they were always urged to take some home. She got a special joy in her later years looking at their pictures on the piano and remembering all the fun and joy they brought to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford O. Mansfield, in 1999; her daughter, Janice Orton (Joe), of Boise, in 2011; and her brothers, Howard Shook and Fred Shook.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Kathy Barton (Russ), and son Vaughn Mansfield, both of Lewiston; grandchildren Julie Jenkins, of Boise, Jolene Skinner, of Meridian, Idaho, Constance Vance, of Lewiston, and Madelaine Newell, of Ogden, Utah; and eight great-grandchildren.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date and memorials may be made to the Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church at 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.