Eyloise “Lu” B. (Wogsland) Luck was born June 24, 1927, to Victor and Gudrun Crowston in Walhalla, N.D.
She met Richard Wogsland at Federal Way High School. They married in 1949 and moved to Clarkston. They had four children, Rebecca, Valorie, Richard and Clifford. In the fall of 1968, she began teaching reading at Highland Elementary and Holy Family Catholic School. After their divorce in 1974, Lu moved to Portland where she met Wilbur Luck. They married in 1977 and lived in Spokane. They were married for 27 years and shared many great adventures.
Eyloise is survived by her four children, Rebecca (Dennis) Cox of Kennewick, Wash., Val Wogsland of Spokane, Dick (Becky) Wogsland of Marysville, Wash., and Cliff Wogsland of Clarkston; four step-children, Sherry (Loren) Rux, Joy Luck, Greg (Judy) Luck and Lennie Luck, all of the Spokane area. Between Lu and Bill they had 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Also left to remember her are her sisters, Myrna Englund of Auburn, Wash. and Lolly Smith of Eugene Ore.; brother, Vic Crowston of Ocean Shores, Wash.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sigrid; brother Val; first husband, Richard; husband Wilbur “Bill” Luck; stepson Terry Luck; nephews Todd and Dennis Schuur; and her faithful dog, Toby.
We would like to thank the staff of Chaplaincy Hospice and Rosetta in Richland, especially Isaiah, for their thoughtfulness and tender care of Lu during her last weeks. She passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in the company of her daughters. Inurnment is planned for the spring, Because she loved animals and children, please consider a contribution to a local animal shelter, YMCA youth program or your local hospice.