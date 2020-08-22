Evonne M. Gwinn, 89, of Pomeroy, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Brighton Court in Spokane Valley, Wash.
Evonne was born in Williston, N.D., to Peder and Esther Pederson. She grew up with dirt floors and moved more than 20 times during her first 18 years.
Evonne graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1948 and began working as a telephone operator before marrying Jim Gwinn. They farmed until Jim’s death in 2003.
Evonne was a member of the Pomeroy Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir.
She loved gardening, cooking, sewing and quilting, and her favorite saying was “Better to wear out than rust.”
Evonne’s most important goal in life was raising her four children to be good citizens. She was often heard in the halls of Brighton talking about her children: “Diana can fix anything, Nanette is a great cook, Mike is a great singer, Kris plays piano.”
Evonne’s pride and joy were her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She bragged about them every chance she could.
One of her highlights at Brighton was leading the singing events.
A private graveside memorial will be held at Pomeroy City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Horizon Hospice & Palliative Care, 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218, or Pomeroy United Methodist Church, 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy, WA 99347.