Everette Isaac Brewer was born Wednesday, April 30, 1947, in Renick, W.Va., to Homer and Maggie Brewer. He was the eighth child of 14 children.
Everette left this world Oct. 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters, Juanita, Stella, Bernice and brother Sam.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Plummer; his stepchildren and grandchildren; his brothers, Melvin, Todd, George, and Taylor; and his sisters, Hazel, Margaret, Virginia, Ruby and Roxy. He is also survived by his siblings’ spouses and too many nieces, nephews, etc. to count and list.
Everette served six years active duty in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, reaching a rank of Sergeant E5. Thank you for your service.
Everette was a good man with a kind heart. He was willing to help anyone in need. He will be missed deeply.
A graveside service will take place at noon April 30, 2022, at 833 Fairfield Road, Plummer. A celebration of life will follow at the Plummer Community Center, 520 C St.