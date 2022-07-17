Mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma or “Grandmama,” as the youngest fondly called her, went to lie in the arms of the Lord early Saturday morning July 9, 2022.
Evelyn Wilhelmenia Radke Sheehan was born to William Radke and Dora Louise Campbell Radke on Nov. 23, 1924, in San Francisco. Mom was 97 years old and always said she was so lucky in her lifetime to be able to see all of her grandchildren grow.
Mom was always a highly intelligent person. She skipped the third grade, graduating from Lowell High School in San Francisco one month after her 17th birthday. She was given a four-year scholarship to Stanford University but because of World War II, she decided it was best to go to work. She went to work at Eastman Kodak and became manager of 20 women before she turned 20.
Mom was 14 years old when she met the love of her life, 19-year-old Thomas Sheehan. Mom’s sister married Dad’s brother, so Mom used to tag along. She first saw Dad asleep on his parents’ couch; he opened his eyes, and she became smitten with his beautiful blue eyes. While Mom was still in school, Dad used to pick her up and take her ice skating. She had to be home by 6 p.m., so she said he would drop her off and then she said he would go on a real date. They dated for 10 years, while the war was going on. On Sept. 19, 1948, they were married at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in San Francisco.
They didn’t wait long to welcome their only daughter, Nancy Ann, July 8, 1949. Followed by their three boys: Thomas Emmett Jr., born on Mom’s birthday, Nov. 23, 1952; Timothy Joseph, born Dec. 21, 1953; and William Thomas, born April 4, 1956.
Mom worked until Nancy was born. She then became a stay-at-home mom until Bill was 6 years old and went to school. She reentered the workforce at J.C. Penney, in the candy department. After a couple of years, she was picked by the store manager to work in the human resources office as office help. She was quickly made the assistant manager of human resources, and within a few years, she was made manager. Mom was chosen to teach the male district and regional managers, who remained respectful of her for her kindness and knowledge. Women were not allowed to hold those positions at that time. Mom retired as personnel manager and controller in 1986, after 25 years at J.C. Penney.
In 1986, Mom and Dad moved to Lewiston. Their daughter and her family had been there for years and they had purchased some rental properties prior to and after they arrived in Lewiston. Mom was always on top of managing their properties. She remained the owner at the time of her death.
Mom was very generous to the church and other organizations. Mom loved her gardening and took care of her plants with love. She was so upset when she was no longer able to do her planting and caring for her garden. We made sure to have her garden planted this year. She picked many of the flowers herself and loved seeing them start to bloom. Mom was also a great crafter. Mom’s wreaths were always gorgeous. She loved taking a plain wreath and changing it into a piece of art.
Mom had many accomplishments in her life, but she would say her greatest was her family. Mom and Dad were married 62 years before Dad passed in 2010. Mom never got over losing him. We know they are dancing in heaven now. Mom had four children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She loved everyone of them, and they all loved her. She had many visits the last few days and weeks of her life.
Mom was preceded in death by her soulmate, Thomas; her parents; beloved son, William; two granddaughters, Tamara Shell-Reed and Christina Shell; her mother- and father-in-law, Daniel and Margaret Sheehan; her sisters, Amelia Sheehan and Loti Radke; her sister-in-law, Rita Nolan; and her brothers-in-law, Daniel Sheehan and Russ Nolan.
Mom is survived by her daughter, Nancy Shell; sons, Thomas (Sharon) Sheehan and Timothy (Karlena) Sheehan; grandchildren, Patrick (Gwen) Shell, Kimberly Shell, Christopher Sheehan, Anthony Shell and Stephanie Sheehan; along with seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kian, Leighton, Peyton, Preston, Tristan and Daleny Shell, and two great-great-grandchildren, Gemma and Bryson Shell.
Remembrances can be sent to All Saints Catholic Church, American Lung Association or the charity of your choice.
A viewing will be from 12-8 p.m. at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Parlor, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at All Saints Catholic Church, followed by burial at Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will follow at All Saints Catholic Church.