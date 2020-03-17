Evelyn Susan “Sue” Boydstun passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was born June 25, 1947, in Berkeley, Calif., the middle child of Roberta and John Jennings. When Sue was 8, the family moved to Walla Walla for three years prior to settling in Lewiston. Sue graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965 and moved on to the University of Idaho, where she obtained a teaching degree in physical education. She subsequently obtained a master’s degree and did work toward a doctorate at the University of California, Berkeley. During this time, she married Barry Boydstun — a marriage that ended in divorce.
In Lewiston, Sue was active in the Camp Fire Girls, worked as a camp counselor and developed her interest in sports. Relocating to Boise led her to spend much of her 33-year career teaching elementary physical education and developing students’ brains in the Nampa School System.
Sue was an avid world traveler, master gardener and faithful friend. She was known for her homemade jam, fudge, fruitcake and shortbread.
Since retirement in 2011, Sue has continued to be active with Idaho Koi and Water Garden Society as health adviser and past president, and president of the Northwest Koi Society. She has maintained close ties with the Scottish Caledonia Society, and has long attended weekly gatherings of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple until illness last November.
Sue is survived by her brother, J. Richard (Kay) Jennings, of Pittsburgh, and her sister, Nancy (Ray) Rosch, of Lewiston. She also leaves three nephews, two nieces and 11 grand-nieces and -nephews.
A private service, to inter her ashes, will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston.