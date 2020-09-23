Evelyn McMillian, 98, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home in Boise.
She was predeceased by her husband, W.O. McMillian; and her son, Stephen McMillian. Surviving are two daughters, Elaine Miller and Sharyn Swan, both of Boise; three granddaughters; and four great-granddaughters. She is also survived by Linda Psaras and grandson Nick Psaras, of California.
Cremains will be interred at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. There will be no services at this time.