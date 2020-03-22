Evelyn Mae Eaton, 85, passed away peacefully at her Lewiston home on Monday, March 16, 2020, with family at her side.
She was born Jan. 2, 1935, to Rose and Phil Green in Wenatchee, Wash. She grew up there with two siblings, where many fond memories were made. They spent their childhood playing in the orchards and packing apples, and she spent a lot of time at Lake Chelan with her friends. She graduated from Wenatchee High School and loved attending all of her class reunions.
Shortly after high school, she met the love of her life, Richard D. Eaton, and they were married in 1954. They raised two children, Alane and Richard. They moved to Lewiston in 1965, where she spent many years in the retail business at Shoppers World, later becoming the Big V Department store. The store closed in 1995.
Evelyn was generous and loving to all her family and friends, always putting them first. She loved baking and preparing large meals for them and especially loved celebrating the holidays. You could find her shopping local stores or weekend yard sales with her friends. She had a great love for antiques and especially loved antique lamps.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard; son, Richard (Diane) Eaton of Lewiston; grandchildren, Casey Eaton of Weippe, Sara Dusky of Pasco, Scott (Amanda) McCollum of Lewiston and Monica (Todd) Lund of Lewiston; and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Phil Green; sister Leona Lopeman; brother Walt Green; daughter Alane Miller; and great-great-grandchildren Shawn and John Carr of Weippe.
At Evelyn’s request, there will be no service.