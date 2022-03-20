Evelyn J. Parsons, 78, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Friday, March 11, 2022, at Holy Family Hospital of Spokane, Wash., with her devoted daughter, Tania, at her side.
Born May 26, 1943, to Emil and Alvina Dietz, of Portland, Ore., Evelyn was a precocious child, always ebullient and vital. Life was an adventure, and she dedicated herself to exploring it. Her mother said she always knew how to have fun and where to find it. Further, she never knew a stranger. After World War II, when her father was discharged from the Army in Galveston, Texas, at the tender age of 3, she introduced herself to every soldier on the homebound train.
Evelyn was educated at David Douglas High School (a schoolmate of actor, Sam Elliott, she fondly remembered). She sang in the church choir, played piano and engaged in a full social agenda. Dating was a group activity to gain new friends and experiences. When she entered Warner Pacific College, her goal was simple: enjoy herself and attain her “MRS.” degree. She met Quinten G. Parsons, a lithe, handsome senior and basketball athlete, through their mutual friend, Melva Jeffreys McNeil.
Evelyn and Quinten had a whirlwind courtship; both were gregarious and ambitious. He was a seminary student, and her father told her to marry a minister — a match made in Heaven. They enjoyed hiking, hunting, bowling, singing and just talking. He joked he could only stop her talking by kissing her. They were married Nov. 24, 1962, at Holladay Park Church of God in Portland, in a brilliant red-and-white wedding, reflecting their vibrant personalities, love for each other and their avowal to God.
After a Hawaiian honeymoon and college, Quinten accepted his first ministry at Sellwood Church of God, and Evelyn began her career as a US Bank teller and administrative assistant. Life was exhilarating and continued to expand for Evelyn when she gave birth to their first child, Radford, July 24, 1965. Motherhood suited her, and she became a full-time housewife, sharing her warm heart with her young family and dachshund, Chevore. Two daughters followed: Veranica, May 2, 1968, and Tania, Jan. 23, 1970.
Always creative, Evelyn sought hobbies in crafting, embroidery and sewing, making clothing for her children and crocheting afghans. She perfected her skills and eventually grew her hobby into a business: Gramma’s Attic, a full-scale sewing, alterations and handmade notions venture which she pursued for 32 years, traveling to trade shows and establishing the Bridge Street storefront.
Evelyn beamed her beautiful soul into everything. Her boundless love for her family embraced us all. Her absence is keenly felt; she is missed desperately. Thank you to all those who loved her and to her innumerable, longtime customers.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Quinten; brother Larry; and parents, Emil and Alvina.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Shirley (Doug) Dougherty, of Newberg, Ore.; children, Radford Parsons, of Gresham, Ore., Veranica (John) McNeil, of Billings, Mont., and Tania (eng. Carl Adcock) Sharp, of Clarkston; grandchildren Kelsey (eng. John Hudson) McNeil, of Great Falls, Mont., Kaesha (Ryan) Lober, of Shepherd, Mont., Kaleb (eng. Jada Knight) McNeil, of Billings, and Jordan (Aaron) Nichols, of Clarkston, J.D. (Destiny) Sharp, of Clarkston; and great-grandchildren, Claire and Owen Nichols, Jaxon and Brennen Sharp (plus one just announced; a girl will be Evelyn’s namesake).
A public service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston, followed by a reception. A private interment will precede at Vineland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to her church, which she attended faithfully.