Evelyn Florance Ploharz, 89, beloved mother, grandmother and friend of many, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital, in Orofino. She was a longtime Clearwater County resident.
She was born June 5, 1930, to Jerome and Francis Boisvert, in Little Falls, Minn. She had two older brothers, Lawrence and Edward, and a younger sister, Dorothy.
Evelyn attended Lady of Lourdes Parochial Grade School and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1949. While in high school, she was catcher on the softball team. She met and married Joseph C. Ploharz, and they moved to western Montana, where they lived for 30 years and raised their seven children. They lived in Corvallis, Columbia Falls, Libby and Stevensville.
In 1980, Joe and Evelyn’s logging company, J.P. Logging and Construction, was awarded several Potlatch logging road construction contracts in the Headquarters area, and thus they moved from their farm in the Three Mile area of Stevensville, Mont., to Weippe. During the recession of 1983, Evelyn and Joe sold the logging business and purchased the High-Country Café in Weippe from Luke and Marilyn LaPointe, changing the name to the Timberline Café. Joe passed away in a car accident in April 1991. Evelyn continued to operate the café until 2000, when she sold it and moved to Orofino, where she resided until her passing.
She was a past member of Our Lady of the Woodland in Pierce and current member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orofino. Evelyn was a member of Clearwater Senior Citizens Center, enjoying the company and camaraderie there on Tuesdays and Fridays. She had a green thumb, was a breast cancer survivor, an avid reader and enjoyed quilting in her later years.
Evelyn is survived by her seven children, Judy (John) Smith, of Helena, Mont., Annette (Richard) Koch, of Roy, Wash., Mike (Melanie) Ploharz, of Layton, Utah, Pat Ploharz, of Spring Hill, Fla., Karen (Tom) Pearson, of Stevensville, Mont., Jerry (Jessie) Ploharz, of Mullan, Idaho, and Teri (Jim) Bolling, of Orofino; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Daleiden, of St. Michaels, Minn.; and sisters-in-law Opal Boisvert, of Spring Lake Park, Minn., and Lucille Hubner, of Motley, Minn.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. July 18 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is caring for arrangements.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Clearwater Valley Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Evelyn to the Tammy L. Clark Foundation, c/o Jessica O’Shaughnessy, 1106 Alder Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501; the Orofino Rotary Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 482, Orofino, ID 83544; or the Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation, CMPL Foundation Inc., 139 High Country Lane, Ahsahka, ID 83520.