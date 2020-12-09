Evelyn Colwell passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston at the age of 65.
Evelyn was born in Olympia, Wash., to parents Rhoda and Daniel Williams. Her greatest love was her family, and it was her family that brought her to the Lewiston-Clarkston area where she would live the rest of her life.
Evelyn enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversations with family both near and far. She had a wicked sense of humor, despite her often difficult life and illness. She was a devoted mother, stubborn and opinionated, but always generous. She raised her children to appreciate the outdoors, with numerous family hiking, swimming and camping trips. She lived a simple and modest life, and those who knew her knew she was honest and down-to-earth.
She is survived by her children, Angela Cerone, Ryan Romero, Jason Musgrove and Jesse Musgrove; her seven grandchildren, Miquela, Kyeann, Jayden, Makenzie, Camden, Joseph and RaeAunna; her great-grandson, Kyzdien; and her siblings, Jeanie Kuhlman, Janice Aubrey, Dale Williams, Marilyn Baker-Hill, Carlos Williams and Richard Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Dennis, Mike, Loretta and Roger Williams. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.