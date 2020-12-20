Evelyn Audrey Lawson was born July 11, 1927, in Manchester, England. She passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Lewiston.
Because she had a British accent, people loved to talk to her and she called everybody “Luv.” Her parents were Alexander and Eva Jackson Muirhead. Lyn as she was known was the youngest child having two older sisters, Anne and Joan. Lyn married Kenneth B. Cooke in Oct. 1945 in Surrey, England. They had three children: Shirley, Gillian and Alexander (Sandy). This union ended in divorce.
Lyn immigrated to Orange County, Calif., in 1960. She married Leonard A. Lawson and they had many happy years together until his death in 1974.
In 1980, Mom moved to Asotin with her parents and sister, Joan. They loved the community there. Lyn worked at Fuch’s Garden Center, Midway Grocery Store, the Pit Stop and Up The Creek where she made lots of friends. Mom was an avid gardener and loved flowers especially in the springtime lots of daffodils and tulips. Pets were among her loves, dogs, cats and even a parrot named Cookie. She was an excellent ballroom dancer and it was not unusual to see her and her sister dancing to some Glen Miller tune in the living room.
Survived by her children Shirley (Walter) Brewer of Kooskia, Gillian (Craig) Smith and Alexander (Kim) Cooke of Clarkston; grandchildren Tina Sorenson, Carrie Marks, Tricia Ray, Andrew Moody, Ashley Moody, Austin Moody, Amanda Yancey and Travis Cooke; thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers Mom had throughout her later years. A celebration of life will be held next year when family and friends can be together safely.