Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her Pullman home.
Eva Stewart Bristol, child of Albert Stewart and Elisabeth Bennett, was born June 26, 1930, in Casper, Wyo., the third of four children, including Roland, Elgy and Raedyn, all of whom have predeceased her. When she was 4, the family moved to Townsend, Mont., and later to Helena, where she grew up. Although Eva’s first marriage ended in divorce, she had two children from that marriage, Glenn Stewart Ingram (deceased) and Lois Ingram.
She met Maurice Bristol in Pullman; they married in 1974. Maury’s three children from a previous marriage, Deb Martin, Mike Bristol and Doug Bristol (and their partners, children and grandchildren), became part of her family.
Eva worked as a secretary at Washington State University in the Animal Sciences Department, developing a wide community of faculty, staff and students who depended on her generosity of spirit, her wit and her wisdom. After her retirement, she retained many of those relationships. She was, with Maurice, a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Pullman, where her beautiful contralto voice was appreciated by all.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Pullman. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Concordia Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran Preschool and Circles of Caring in Pullman.
Eva will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery next to her son. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.