Eva Inez Lake-Bureau was born Eva Inez McGahey on Feb. 2, 1938, on a cold winter night at Bear Idaho in the Seven Devils mountains, waiting for the doctor who was snowshoeing to their house, but failed to make it. She was born to Mavis and O.E. “Bud” McGahey and grew up on the family homestead in Bear riding her horse to a one-room multigrade schoolhouse.

She married J. Harry Lake on June 5, 1955. They lived in Council, then moved to Lewiston where they raised three kids, Terri Lynn, Dale Harry and Tammi Lea, with complete love and taught them to work hard, play harder and always finish what they started to the best of their abilities. She instilled in her kids pride for themselves, respect and caring for all others and total love and support for family and friends.