Eva Inez Lake-Bureau was born Eva Inez McGahey on Feb. 2, 1938, on a cold winter night at Bear Idaho in the Seven Devils mountains, waiting for the doctor who was snowshoeing to their house, but failed to make it. She was born to Mavis and O.E. “Bud” McGahey and grew up on the family homestead in Bear riding her horse to a one-room multigrade schoolhouse.
She married J. Harry Lake on June 5, 1955. They lived in Council, then moved to Lewiston where they raised three kids, Terri Lynn, Dale Harry and Tammi Lea, with complete love and taught them to work hard, play harder and always finish what they started to the best of their abilities. She instilled in her kids pride for themselves, respect and caring for all others and total love and support for family and friends.
Eva moved to Troy with Harry and two of their children, Dale and Tammi, in 1976, as Terri had graduated and gotten married. They bought and moved to a bare piece of property a few years later with Dale, where they made a piece of heaven we call “Lone Pine.”
Eva lost Harry to a sudden heart attack in September of 1985, but carried on at Lone Pine running her business, Lake’s Upholstery, and working multiple other jobs. She was supported by all her amazing neighbors and made many close friends.
Eva met Bob Bureau while square dancing and married him Oct. 7, 1988, in the Seven Devils mountains at Black Lake.
Eva was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in October 2021 and faced this slow, debilitating condition with true strength, bravery and grace. She was never in pain, just suffered from the loss of her muscle strength and the ability to speak; but she kept her sense of humor to the last day and was always in good spirits. Bob, along with her friend Sheila, an “adopted granddaughter,” helped and took care of Eva at Lone Pine and were a blessing to her until her passing from this world on Dec. 6. She died at home surrounded by her family. She is now dancing to “Put Your Little Foot” with our dad, Harry.
Eva was preceded in death by her father, Bud; her mother, Mavis; a brother, Jerry; her husband, Harry; and a grandson, Patrick Evans (Tammi).
Eva has a large family who will miss her and will remember her with love. She is survived by her brother Dan (Sauni) McGahey and her three children, Terri (Marv) Turner, Dale (Bambi) Lake and Tammi (John) Smith. Her grandchildren include Terri’s (Marv) kids Justin Coleman, who has Theodore and Lincoln, and their mom Amanda; and Jami (Beau) Tippitt, who has Connor, Logan, Kane and Kobe. Dale’s children (mom Cheri) include Randy (Brandy) Lake, with Levi and Caleb; Kevin (Karla) Lake, with Jameson and Ella (their mom Bre); Krysten (Mike) Lake, with Grant and a little boy on the way; Ryan Lake; Bambi’s children include Nick (Tiffany) Knighten, with Trinity, Tristan and Anakin; and Adam (Micki) Knighten, with Charlotte and Aidan. Tammi’s (John) tribe includes Charlene (Josh) Erks, with Samantha and Wesley; Brandon Smith, who has Bentley; Cindy (Michael) Zeliff, with Jayce and Rayland (dad Justin); Ethan Smith, who is in college at Montclair State University, Montclair, N.J., studying music education and theater; and Rachel Smith who is in college at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Wash., studying graphic arts.
Mom/Grandma will be missed but remembered with great love and admiration for all she accomplished in her life. She enjoyed growing a garden every year and then canning, riding horses, snowmobiling, crocheting, knitting, taking pictures (many, many pictures), playing cards and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and listening to her children and grandchildren playing music and singing.
We will be holding a celebration of life and memory-sharing party from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lions Club in Troy, 419 S. Main St.