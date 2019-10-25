Eugene Walter Thiessen

June 10, 1941 — Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Eugene “Gene” Walter Thiessen was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston to Oscar and Melba Thiessen. From a very early age, Gene was helping on the family farm in Tammany. He attended Tammany Grade School for seven years and went on to graduate from Lewiston High School in May 1959.
Gene attended both the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark Normal (now Lewis-Clark State College) before joining the Air National Guard in 1963. Soon, however, Gene’s passion for livestock and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was calling, and he began his lifelong career as a cattleman.
In 1971, Gene moved to the cattle ranch along Asotin Creek that he would call home for the remainder of his life. At that time, Gene was married to Linda Jo Craven Shumaker, who had two daughters, Cheri and Lorrie. They welcomed a baby boy to the family, Dan Ray Thiessen, born July 4, 1972. Gene and Jo divorced in 1976, and Gene continued to live at the Asotin Creek ranch and raise his energetic boy around the everyday workings of an active cattle ranch. Gene was active in the community as a longtime member and former president of the Asotin County Cattlemen’s Association.
Gene married the love of his life, Judy Roark Colton, the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 1978. Gene and Judy met over drinks in Lewiston and fell in love quickly. Judy took to the ranch life immediately and supported Gene’s hard work while running her own appraisal company. Judy had two daughters, Bonny and Cathy. He loved spending time with his family and many friends who were as good as family, the Apple Dumpling Gang.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his wife, Judy; and his daughter, Bonny Lee Colton. He is survived by son Dan and daughter Cathy; Dan’s wife, Melissa, and children Huck Harrison, Augustus Thiessen and Otto Thiessen; Cathy’s son, Seth Blankenship; Bonny’s children, McKinzie Turner, Colton Therrian, Molly Peppler and Murphy Therrian; and five great-grandchildren.
Gene had a full life, building upon his family’s agricultural roots and growing a ranch and family with a lot of hard work and love.
Gene’s wishes were for no funeral, but he was always up for a good time over food and drinks with friends. Come join us for a party in his honor from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Asotin County Fairgrounds Bennett Building; bring along a dish or dessert to share, along with all of your fun stories to tell.