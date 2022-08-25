Eugene W. Rasmussen, 86, of Pullman, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. He was born May 31, 1936, in Ivanhoe, Minn., to Walter Rasmussen and Nellie Brown. He attended school through the eighth grade when he went to help his family on their farm.

When he turned 18, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for a time in Germany. When he returned home after the Army, he found work with a trailer manufacture in South Dakota.