Eugene W. Rasmussen, 86, of Pullman, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. He was born May 31, 1936, in Ivanhoe, Minn., to Walter Rasmussen and Nellie Brown. He attended school through the eighth grade when he went to help his family on their farm.
When he turned 18, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for a time in Germany. When he returned home after the Army, he found work with a trailer manufacture in South Dakota.
Gene met Elizabeth Lacek, and the two of them were married July 11, 1963, in Canby, Minn. It was at this time that he started his career with the National Park Service, working at Jewel Cave in South Dakota. Their family later moved to Golden Spike National Historic site, where they spent six years before settling down in Lewiston, where he worked as a maintenance superior at the Nez Perce National Park Service. After retiring at 62 and obtaining his GED, he worked part time in maintenance at the Inn America in Lewiston.
Later in life, Betty and Gene moved into retirement communities, until settling down in one in Pullman. It was there that Betty passed in 2018.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Sheri A. Jones, Sally (Randy) Proctor, Michele (Lenny) Reincke and Yvonne Huff; son, Allan Rasmussen; grandsons, Tyler Reincke, Nick Reincke, Cody (Jessie) Jones and Brandon (Karla) Proctor; granddaughters, Tawni (Cole) Harris, Summer Rasmussen and Venessa Proctor; son-in-law Dale Jones; great-grandchildren, Jett Jones and Claudi, Ben and Henry Proctor; and brothers, Ray (MaryLou) Rasmussen and Bob Rasmussen. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; granddaughter Jamie Lynn Rasmussen, his parents, Walter and Nellie; and his dog Parker.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston.