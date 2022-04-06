Eugene “Jim” James Rogers, 65, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home in Lewiston.
Jim was born Feb. 21, 1957, in Oroville, Calif., and his family moved to Idaho in 1965 and settled in Pierce. He graduated from Timberline High School in 1975.
Jim met the love of his life, Cindy, in May 1979, and they married in August 1979. They raised two sons, Terry and David.
Jim made his career as a loader operator for various logging companies for more than 43 years. Most of those years were spent working for D&D Inc. of Orofino until the company’s owners retired.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy; his sons, Terry (Jennifer) and DJ (Miranda); six grandchildren; nieces and nephew; and sister-in-law, Marge. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice; father, Dan; sister, Diane; and brother, Gordon.
At Jim’s request there will be no service. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Jim’s name to the Veterans Home.