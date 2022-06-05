Eugene J. “Gene” Bonnalie passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his family home on Grangemont Road in Orofino, with the love of his life, Rachel, by his side.
Gene was born in Weippe on Jan. 28, 1927, to Ernest and Beulah Bonnalie. After several moves, the family settled down in Sweetwater-Lapwai area of Idaho, where Gene attended school and then graduated in 1945. That same year, he joined the United States Navy and served on the light cruiser USS Columbia during World War II, where he was stationed in the South Pacific. He returned home from War in 1946, and in 1947 he married Rachel Anderson on Christmas Eve; this year they would have celebrated 75 years of marriage.
During his working years, Gene was a heavy equipment operator, worked construction and worked for the Clearwater County Road department; he was also owner-operator of his own logging truck. For many years, Gene suffered from heart problems and survived several operations and procedures. Gene was a family man who enjoyed camping and fishing. After retiring, his hobby was gardening and taking care of the family home. Then his heavy equipment was his riding lawn mower and rototiller, to make the yard look like a park.
Gene is survived by his wife, Rachel, and their four children: Joan and Tom Wargi, of Craig, Alaska; Sandra and Mike Clay, of Orofino; James and Joanne Bonnalie, of Lewiston; and Scott and Sue Bonnalie, of Orofino. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ron Ruddell; sister-in-law Roberta Bonnalie Ayers; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Bonnalie and Russell Bonnalie; and sister, Donna Ruddell.
A memorial service for Gene will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 12 at the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.