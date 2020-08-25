Eugene J. Pomerinke passed away peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Pullman. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Gene was born April 20, 1932, to Maggie and Rudolph Pomerinke. He was the youngest of five sons. He graduated from Lewiston High School and served with honor in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he married his sweetheart, Beth Knutson, Feb. 12, 1955. They were married for 55 years until her passing in February 2010.
Together, Gene and Beth had four children, Tim Pomerinke, of Post Falls, Idaho; Shelli Pitner, of Kingston, Wash.; Tami Cain, of Howell, Mich.; and Kari Ravencroft, of Lewiston. Gene cherished his six grandchildren, Jami Pitner, Joey Pitner, Katy Klein, Lindsy Tolle, Siara Cain and Autumn Cain. Gene was also blessed with three great-grandchildren.
Gene was a kind, gentle and giving man whose life centered around his family. His children remember him as a talented artist, woodworker and carpenter who could build just about anything. He worked at Potlatch Corp. for almost 40 years to ensure his family was always taken care of. That meant a lot of liverwurst sandwiches, his favorite, in his lunch box. Gene had a beautiful singing voice. His family and friends often pleaded with him to yodel or sing a catchy tune. Gene and Beth spent much of their free time at their cabin on Black Lake, where he loved to fish, boat and hang out by the campfire with family and friends.
The family will be scheduling a memorial service to celebrate Gene’s life at a later date.
We will miss him so much.