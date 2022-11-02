Eugene “Gene” Wesley Gourley, 62 years old, moved on to Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Gene, was born June 23, 1960, to Gordon and Verlene (McCoy) Gourley in Moscow. At a young age, Gene always kept his parents on their toes with his shenanigans during and after school. During his marriage to Cassie Bosse, Gene’s pride and joy, his son David, became a part of his life. There are hardly any stories that didn’t involve the two of them. Gene loved his grandsons, Owen, Liam and Myles. They reminded him of “little David” and the memories he had with his son.