Eugene C. Nilson, a longtime Lewiston resident, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Generations of Lewiston, because of complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Eugene “Gene” was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Moscow to Boyer and Wilma Nilson. He was raised in Troy on the family farm with his six siblings. He graduated from Troy High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army with his brother Dick. Gene served in the Army, ER 56 122 273, Corporal, E-4. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He married Marilyn I. Burnett on Jan. 18, 1956. They made their home and raised their family in Lewiston. Gene was employed most of his life at Potlatch Corp. on the pulp and paper side, and later on the carpenter crew. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Cave Bay, on Lake Coeur d’Alene. He enjoyed fishing, landscaping and working in his shop. Several years later, the couple decided to move back to Lewiston. It was then that he took up his lifetime hobby of being an avid woodworker and enjoyed building many items. He built beautiful pieces for his family, which they will cherish for a lifetime. He also crafted many household items throughout their home, as well as a model car collection, every piece of the car made of wood. Gene adored his hobby and took a lot of pride in all of his work. He enjoyed giving guests and visitors a tour through the house to showcase many of his projects. Gene was an exceptional “Papa” and had a heart of gold for his grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his children, daughter Julie (Randy) Scoles, of Lewiston, son Jim (Charlotte) Nilson, of Worley, Idaho, son John (Kasey) Nilson, of Lewiston; grandchildren Jason (Shannon) Shafer, Jordan Nilson, Christina Nilson, Alicia Pippen, Nick (Alexa) Nilson, Tanner Nilson, Randi (Marcus) Wiseley, Kalie Munson; great-grandchildren Sami Jo, Alex, Addison, Cloey, Lillian, Elayna, Lucas, Kenneth, Kyleigh, Taryn and Dax; and great-great-granddaughter Amelia. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Adams, Shirley Payne and Inez (Curt) Flisher; and his brothers Richard (Merly) Nilson and Roger Nilson.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn I. Nilson; his parents, Boyer and Wilma Nilson; his brother Jerome Nilson; and his grandson Tim Wolfe.
A family celebration of life will be held at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Deary at a later date.
Geno was a one-of-a-kind man. May you rest in peace.