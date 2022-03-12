Eudora Florence McMinn walked through the door from this world into the hands of our Lord and Savior at 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
She was 82 years young. Her life began Nov. 26, 1939, in Caldwell, the youngest of four girls born to Lora E. and John E. Harritt. Her teen years were a little rocky with her parents divorcing and her father later dying when she was 12 years old. Her mother later married Clarence Cy Roark, whom she became very fond of so much that he became her Dad, not just a step-father. At 16, she met and married Robert Shields circa 1955 and had three boys from this union but divorced before the third boy was born in February of 1963.
In July of 1963 she met and married Fred T. Berg, who was a exploration driller and through their 21 year marriage traveled quite extensively across North America to include Canada and Mexico. Their union also brought along three more children, a girl in 1964, another boy in 1965, and then finally the youngest a girl in 1970. In 1977, they became foster parents to a 12-year-old girl who they later adopted. Fred also brought three older girls from a prior marriage, making 10 kids in all. In 1984, Eudora and Fred divorced.
In 1985, she met and married Melvin McMinn, who had a son and a stepson from a previous marriage. They lived for a short while in the Treasure Valley in southern Idaho and then Garden Valley, Idaho. They then moved up to Stanley, Idaho, where Mel had some property and they built a log cabin on it from logs that Eudora and Mel harvested and processed together. In 1993, they sold out in Stanley and found 10 acres on the Old Peck Grade between Orofino and Lenore, where they had a gorgeous view of the Clearwater River and where they resided until 2021. She sold the property in 2021 and moved up to Craigmont to be closer to her son Randy and where she resided at the time of her death.
Eudora was an avid sportsman who loved to fish and hunt. She was a remarkable gardener and was even a gardener for Walmart in Lewiston for a number of years. She could even make rocks grow. She also owned and operated the Quilting Shed in Lenore for many years until her health turned on her. She was a member of the Clearwater Hospital Auxillary, and she made and donated several of her quilts for raffles over the years. She was also a member of the Malac Temple of the Daughters of the Nile in Lewiston.
Eudora was preceded in death by her father John, her stepfather Cy, her mother Lora, daughter Karen, Husband Melvin McMinn, and son Timothy Shields.
Her surviving children are Robert Shields, of Missoula, Mont., Randy Berg, of Craigmont, Cheryl (Shea) Paulson, of Salt Lake City, Fred C. Berg Jr., of Virginia, Minn., Jeanette Jones, of Hailey, Idaho, and Brenda Paulson (the adopted daughter). She has many grandchildren as well as many great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Craigmont at the City Hall Event Center.