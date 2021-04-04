Ethel Jane Danner Brownfield, 95, passed away in Beaverton, Ore., on March 24, 2021.
She was born in Orofino on Jan. 3, 1926, to Warren and Ethel Danner.
Ethel is survived by her two sisters, Norma and Joyce; four children, Roger, Charlotte, Dolores and Charles; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brownfield; and daughter, Sandy.
A visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pegg, Paxson & Springer Funeral Chapel in Beaverton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s or Shriner’s.