Esther Colleen Broncheau, 62, formerly of Lapwai and Lewiston, as well as Camano Island and Whidbey Island, Wash., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center, Cherry Hill Campus, in Seattle.
Colleen was born March 18, 1958, to Guy Wallace Broncheau Sr. and Viola May Hubbard. She was the eldest cousin of 32 maternal first cousins by marriage (Bishop-Hubbard). Colleen grew up in Clarkston, Seattle, San Diego and Whidbey Island, and was a member of the senior class of 1976 of Langley High School on Whidbey Island, and an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Colleen received her high school diploma from Edmonds Community College in Washington, receiving her first collegiate “A” grade. She later graduated from Lynnwood Beauty School and made a career as a beautician, working in the Snohomish and Skagit county area of Washington state. Hair (wigs too!), makeup and fingernails were rated high among her many passions.
But the most important thing to Colleen was being a parent to her daughter, Katrina, and her son, Michael, and later a grandparent to William. After Katrina graduated from Stanwood High School, Colleen moved to Lewiston to live with her brother, Richard, and finish raising her son. In 2017, Colleen retired to Lapwai and lived there until her untimely death while visiting her mother on Camano Island, Wash.
Colleen’s other passions included many arts and crafts: beading, crochet, drawing, embroidery, knitting, needlepoint, sketching and more. Sister was a voracious reader, juggling at least three books at a time. She was constantly journaling and writing. She loved her movies, and was a fanatic for all music, especially ’60s, ’70s and old country. Colleen could always be heard singing while she went about her day and loved to play her music loud. And she was always on her phone. Facebook and FB Messenger were her constant companions.
Survivors include her daughter, Katrina Jean Broncheau-Card-Richardson (Casey Richardson), of Oak Harbor, Wash.; son Michael Terry Meader, of Camano Island.; grandson William Gabriel Richardson, of Oak Harbor; her mother, Viola Fleischhacker, of Camano Island; four brothers, Guy W. Broncheau Jr., of Lapwai, Richard D. Broncheau, of Camano Island, Calvin R. Broncheau, of Peck, and Kevin L. Broncheau, of Snohomish, Wash.; two sisters, Nancy L. Broncheau, of Lewiston, and Leah A. Ray, of Camano Island; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Broncheau; her stepfather of 40 years, Leroy Jerry Fleischhacker; her sister, Agnes F. Broncheau; her paternal grandparents, Hugh Kane Broncheau and Julia White; her maternal grandparents, John Alley Hubbard and Esther Thelma Ailor; her stepgrandmother, Rosella Marie Pearson-Bishop-Hubbard; and many more, including her aunt, Connie Marie Hubbard-Sandoval, who was 17 months older than Colleen and her older “sister.”
A celebration of life memorial dinner is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston, COVID-19 restrictions permitting. Bring a chair and your favorite beverage. No alcohol at this event. Join the Facebook Group Colleen’s Fantastical Memories and share photos and memories with the family and friends.