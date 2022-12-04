Ernest Jessie Caddell Jr.

Ernest Jessie Caddell Jr., passed peacefully into God’s loving arms on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. He was 71 years old.

Ernie was born Feb. 21, 1951, to Philo Louise Caddell and Ernest Jessie Caddell Sr. He was their only child and was raised with all the love and sternness of true Southern parents. Ernie was a proud Texan and a true patriot.