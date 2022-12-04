Ernest Jessie Caddell Jr., passed peacefully into God’s loving arms on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. He was 71 years old.
Ernie was born Feb. 21, 1951, to Philo Louise Caddell and Ernest Jessie Caddell Sr. He was their only child and was raised with all the love and sternness of true Southern parents. Ernie was a proud Texan and a true patriot.
Ernie spent his childhood and early life living in the Denison, Texas, (Grayson County) area where he went to school and worked on the family farm. Ernie followed many generations of Caddells working for the railroad and was employed there for 17½ years. He worked his way up through the ranks and achieved an early, full retirement when the railroad made its many changes.
Ernie was in high school when he met the love of his life, a spitfire of a little Southern belle named Sharon Gillespie. These two became the very best of friends and had many fun and fond memories of their high school days. Ernie proposed to Sharon with a bottle of Coke in one hand and a ring in the other. It took some persuading but she finally said yes. They were married 30 minutes after Sharon graduated high school on May 26, 1970, in Denison — this story was told many times during their 51½ years of marriage. They made their home on Walker Street and settled into married life. They were soon blessed with a daughter, Sherri Louise, and three years later a son, Trampus Wayne, joined the tight knit family.
They moved to Ambrose, Texas, and they farmed for 11 years. In the early 1980s, Ernie was able to retire from the railroad. It was always Ernie’s dream to live in the mountains. After a long family vacation where they visited many different areas in the mountains, Ernie fell in love with the drive on Highway 12 to Lolo Pass. Ernie and Sharon agreed to settle down in the Kooskia area. He had always dreamed of being an electrical contractor, and with Sharon’s love and support, he set out to make that dream a reality. Ernie spent the next 34 years working with and around the electrical industry as a licensed master electrician. His reputation as an ethical and knowledgeable electrician was known throughout the country. He passed on his knowledge to his son, grandsons and a few former employees who have gone on to be successful in the electrical industry. Ernie flat out refused to retire and worked until he was no longer physically able.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Philo Louise Caddell and Ernest Jessie Caddell Sr.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Sharon Caddell; his daughter, Sherri Caddell; son, Trampus (Karie) Caddell; grandchildren, David Caddell, Patrick Caddell, Derek Hardin, Tyler (Paige) Hardin; his great-grandchildren, Keira Hardin and Quinn Hardin; and his extended family, friends and employees.
Ernie lived his life on his own terms as a true Texan living in the mountains of Idaho. He left this world as a man of his word, with honor and dignity. Ernie chose his very own path and is now with our loving Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ.
The family is following all of Ernie’s wishes of not having a memorial service. If you feel the need to celebrate Ernie’s life, we ask that you donate to any of the following: local animal shelters, as Ernie loved animals, or the St. Joseph’s Hospice Center for their outstanding care and professionalism.
The family wants to thank each and everyone for their thoughts, and words and endless prayers. Your kindness will never be forgotten.