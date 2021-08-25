Erna F. Utter, 84, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Erna will be celebrated with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a Mass at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston with the Rev. Brad Neely officiating. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Erna was born Jan. 14, 1928, to Jacob and Rose Dendinger Burbach near Hartington, Neb. She graduated from Creighton University in Omaha and St. Louis University in St. Louis, choosing teaching as her profession. Her last of many teaching positions was at Highline Community College in Midway, Wash., in 1995.
She married Robert A. Utter in 1970, after which they lived in Australia for nearly seven years, followed by 16 years at Federal Way, Wash. In 1995, they moved to Lewiston.
Erna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sisters, Cecilia, and husband Irvin, Clara Brohimer, and husband Allen, Alda Haugaard, and husband Jens, Marilyn Pernich, and husband John, and Lavina Engesser, and husband Rodney; her brothers, Ivo Burbach, and wife Mary, and Mark Burbach, and his first wife, Imogene.
Erna is survived by stepson Richard Utter, stepdaughters Jodie Utter and Martha Moser, and her nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home.