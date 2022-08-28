Eris Lorene Hamilton, 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 29, 2022, from ovarian cancer.
Eris was born Jan. 7, 1933, to Guy “Bus” and Letha Kendall in Springview, Neb. She was the second of five siblings: Dennis Kendall, Karen Shoop (Duane), Richard Kendall (LouAnn) and Kenny Kendall (Debbie). She held her family close and loved them deeply.
Her family moved often. Her dad was a minister for 60 years and a steeple jack, owning his own industrial chimney repair company. Eris’s family left Nebraska in 1933 and moved to Caldwell. In 1936, they moved to Clarkston. They lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, including Waha and Asotin until 1946. They had many fond memories from this time.
They moved to Shelton, Wash., for six months and then to Copalis Crossing, Wash., in 1947. Her dad pastored the Assembly of God church there for five years. There she met and married David S. Hamilton on May 9, 1952. Their daughter, Janet, mom’s shadow, and music maker, was born there. They moved to Lewiston, in 1953. Dena was born in 1956, following in Mom’s footsteps with her love of animals and gardening. Then 11 years later April Dawn came. A surprise to all, she possessed Mom’s gift of hospitality and love of working with children. In October 2021, they moved to Southwick, living with their daughter Dena and husband Bill.
Eris worked at Twin City Foods, Speer Bullet Factory, as a housekeeper at Orchards Nursing Home, and at Potlatch Tree Farm, but her most-loved job was being a homemaker. Our home was a safe haven to us and many others. Eris was known for her hospitality, her door always open. Cookie jars full of fresh baked cookies. Christmas mornings with Swedish pancakes, and cinnamon twists. Sundays she was often up by 4:30 a.m., getting a pie in the oven, along with preparing Sunday dinner, before church. She also loved animals; we were blessed with many to love, including: dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, horses, sheep and cows.
Her hobbies included playing games, knitting, crocheting, crafting, canning and freezing garden produce, camping, and attending bluegrass concerts. She also volunteered, blessing many children at Cornerstone Christian School for 20 years.
She was known fondly to her grandchildren as “Grandma Button.” She adored them all and knitted many blankets and sweaters. She enjoyed taking them camping or on other adventures and beating them at a game of Uno.
She is survived by her daughters, Dena Hackett (Bill), Janet Dorion (Roger) and April West (Ross); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. A reunion took place in heaven with her husband David, her parents Bus and Letha Kendall, and her grandson, Dustin Maples.
May we all share Jesus’ love with others in remembrance of her, as she did so well. Mom, your work on Earth is done; go rest in the arms of Jesus, high on the mountain.
If you care to make a donation in honor of Eris, donations may be made to Cornerstone Christian School, 4073 Fairway Drive, Lewiston, ID 83501 or Southwick Bible Church, 40192 Southwick Road, Kendrick, ID 83537.
Honoring her wishes, a private graveside service will be held.