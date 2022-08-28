Eris Lorene Hamilton

Eris Lorene Hamilton, 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 29, 2022, from ovarian cancer.

Eris was born Jan. 7, 1933, to Guy “Bus” and Letha Kendall in Springview, Neb. She was the second of five siblings: Dennis Kendall, Karen Shoop (Duane), Richard Kendall (LouAnn) and Kenny Kendall (Debbie). She held her family close and loved them deeply.