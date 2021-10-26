On Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, Erica “Riki” Vene Bair gained her angel wings. She passed away peacefully in her sleep snuggling with her dachshunds, Penny and Dixie, just three weeks short of her 32nd birthday. She was born with a congenital heart defect but had been doing well, so it was sudden and unexpected. Her friends and family have found peace in the knowledge that she did not have pain and she is no longer facing any more surgeries.
She was born Sept. 22, 1989, to Brian Bair and Sandra Weese in Sandpoint. She attended school mainly in Lewiston, spending a few years in the Post Falls High School before returning to Lewiston. She loved music of all kinds, movies, photography and spending time with her many friends. She was never able to have children of her own, so many of her friend’s children called her Aunt Riki. She touched so many lives in so many positive ways. She will be greatly missed every single day.
She leaves behind her five best friends, Becca, Dominick, Sadie, Sarah and Susan; two fur babies, Penny and Dixie; her mom and dad; uncles Don, Jay, Shawn, Ray, Justin and Alfred; aunts Brenda, Kelli and Amber; Grandma Harriet; Grandpa Fred; nephews Hunter, Jackson, Dominic, Dante, Logan, Matthew, Deklan, Orion and Aiden; nieces Isabella, Hailey, Dorian, Rayne and Aurora; and countless friends and family.
She would also want a few people mentioned that she held a special place for in her life: Sissy, “her second mom;” Bill, “he called her a bookworm;” Christina, “the big sister she never had;” Deb, “her bonus aunt;” and her local band friends from No Cover and Nixon Rodeo.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpas Don and Jack; Grandma Faye; uncles Billy and Gene; cousin Jerry; godfather Kip; and Katrina, “her adopted mom.” She also unfortunately now shares the afterlife with numerous friends who also left this world at a very young age. In this, we also find peace knowing she is not alone.
“There are four questions of value in life. What is sacred? Of what is the spirit made? What is worth living for and what is worth dying for? The answer to each is the same. Only Love.” — Johnny Depp
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, Erica would rather have donations for the animal shelter. There will be a box for donations at the service. Or if you would like to bring pet food, toys, blankets, etc., Erica’s family will take them to the shelter in her honor.