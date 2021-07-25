Eric Lee Parker, 59, of Palouse, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.
Eric was born June 30, 1962, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., to Robert and Linda (Smith) Parker. The family moved to Seattle, where Eric grew up and attended school. Following high school graduation, he came to Pullman, where he attended Washington State University, later graduating with his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology. Eric began his IT career while a student at WSU and, at the time of his death, had dedicated 30 years as an IT support technician at the university.
On June 20, 1992, Eric married Elaine Breach at Camp Timber-lee, Wis., and they have made Palouse their home. Eric was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse and was active in all areas of church life. His faith was a cornerstone to his life. He was a loving husband, father and son who always had his family’s best interests at heart. His passion was gardening and the outdoors, where he enjoyed backpacking and fishing in the mountains of Idaho with his family. Eric was a loving and gentle man, our “gentle giant.”
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, at the family home in Palouse, his son, William Parker, of Hailey, Idaho; daughter Jo Parker, of Hailey, Idaho; his parents, Robert and Linda Parker, and a sister, Christina Parker, of Manson, Wash.
A memorial service and covered-dish meal is planned for 5-8 p.m. July 30 at the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.