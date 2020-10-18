On Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Eric Craig Urban, 62, went home to our heavenly father from his place of residence in Birch Bay, Wash.
Eric was born March 31, 1958, to Juanita and Theodore Urban in Sunny-side, Wash. He grew up as the third of four brothers.
He graduated in 1976 from Kamiakian High School. Then he attended trade school, where he became a journeyman pipefitter. After trade school, he joined the Navy as a Seabee and spent time abroad.
After his time of service, he met the mother of his three children, Leanne, and spent the next 20 years residing in Clarkston. During that time, he worked as a pipefitter in the steam tunnels of Washington State University.
After retirement, he chose a life of traveling with his schnoodle, Joey. He spent time in Palm Springs, Calif., and Birch Bay, Wash., always stopping in the valley to see his grandbabies along the way. The joys of his life were camping, fishing and his grandbabies. He also loved Honda Goldwings and taking long motorcycle rides with anyone who would join him. In his prime, he enjoyed boxing.
Eric is survived by his three children, Erica (Matt) Shamp, Chris (Toni) Urban and Katie (Scott) Nagle; seven grandchildren who meant the world to him, RaeLyn, Summer, Claire, Layla, Cooper, Waylon and another on the way; mother Juanita Mellom; and brothers Michael, Theodore and Allen.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, stepfather and dear friend, Joe Cicrich.
Services will be held in the spring of 2021. Please share fond memories with the family by mailing them to P.O. Box 452, Pomeroy, WA, 99347. The family will be creating a book of memories for the children and grandchildren.