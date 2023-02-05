Eric and Jeanette Lavance

Eric and Jeanette Lavance

Jan. 3, 2023, is the day that changed our lives forever. Eric LaVance and Jeanette “Jet” LaVance were involved in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 195 between Spokane and Lewiston. Tragically Jeanette did not survive the accident and Eric succumbed to his injuries Jan. 10, 2023, at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Eric was born on Oct. 15, 1961 in Eureka, Calif. The summer of 1971, his family moved to Lewiston, where he graduated from Lewiston Senior High in 1979. He turned 18 later that same year and was recruited to work for Omark Industries as a machinist.

