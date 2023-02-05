Eric and Jeanette Lavance

Jan. 3, 2023, is the day that changed our lives forever. Eric LaVance and Jeanette “Jet” LaVance were involved in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 195 between Spokane and Lewiston. Tragically Jeanette did not survive the accident and Eric succumbed to his injuries Jan. 10, 2023, at Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Eric was born on Oct. 15, 1961 in Eureka, Calif. The summer of 1971, his family moved to Lewiston, where he graduated from Lewiston Senior High in 1979. He turned 18 later that same year and was recruited to work for Omark Industries as a machinist.
Eric was passionate about motorsports, fully designing and building his own custom-made rally car and competing in two races. He shared this passion with his son and had hoped to race as his son’s copilot in the future. He was also an accomplished welder and enjoyed fabricating.
Jeanette was born on June 16, 1968, in Lewiston. She attended public school in Lewiston, graduated from Lewiston Senior High in 1987, and attended Pacific Lutheran University and Lewis Clark State College. Jet was a driving force — her passion and competitive spirit are what made her exceptional in coordinating outreach programs for our community. She was instrumental in the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lewis Clark State College Honors Society, the Gina Quesenberry Foundation and organized countless events for the friends and families of Vista Outdoor CCI Speer. In 2021, Jet was awarded Vista Outdoor Employee of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year for the Lewis Clark Valley Boys and Girls Club.
Eric and Jeanette were married in Maui, Hawaii, on July 29, 1999. They resided in Lewiston together and enjoyed spending most of their time at the cabin they built near Orofino. They were both involved in the community through their employment at Vista. Eric was a machinist for 37 years before retiring in 2016. Jeanette held more than a half-dozen jobs throughout her tenure — some of which include working in customer service, international contracts and administrative contributions. She had planned to retire in June of 2023.
Although they were both very accomplished people, there is no doubt their greatest achievement was raising their kids in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Eric and Jeanette are survived by their three children, Alex, Rachel and Dylan. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Tony LaVance. He is survived by his mother, Vernell LaVance; his sister Yvonne Ewing and her husband Russ. Jeanette is survived by her parents, Everett and Betty Crocker; her brothers Dale Fitzhugh and Dave Crocker and his wife Aunamarie.
They will be missed, though their influence and presence in the lives of their friends, family and community will live on forever.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Echo Hills Church 3215 Echo Hills Dr., Lewiston, ID. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at the Lewis Clark Hotel 111 Main St., Lewiston.