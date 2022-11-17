Emma Lorrene Dickinson, 85, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Emma was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Payette, Idaho, to Steve and Florence Nichols. She attended school in Mill City, Ore. She married Tommy Gene Dickinson and they remained happily married until Tommy passed away in 1996.
Emma and Tommy had multiple businesses, including being foster parents in their home in 1977, where they fostered several boys from ages 11 to 17. They also had a business where they sold Christmas trees along with a shop and furniture store. They owned a car lot, sold used items at a flea market, Tommy built horse trailers called Big D Horse Trailers in Lewiston designed by his own blueprints, and later opened produce grocery stores, with three of them located in Sacramento, Calif. They also sold produce and operated a school bus for the Catholic school and they would transport fire fighters to fires.
Emma was a member of the Methodist church, located in the Clarkston Heights, from the day it opened until the day it was sold.
Emma is survived by her sons Marty and Bubba Dickinson; daughter Tammy Pearce; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Florence, her husband, Tommy Dickinson. and son Randy Dickinson.
A viewing will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 18, with the funeral to take place at 1 p.m. at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Pastor Kevin Beeson of River City Church will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. The family invites everyone to a repast afterward at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston, with Pastor Cody Stauffer officiating.