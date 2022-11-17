Emma Lorrene Dickinson, 85, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.

Emma was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Payette, Idaho, to Steve and Florence Nichols. She attended school in Mill City, Ore. She married Tommy Gene Dickinson and they remained happily married until Tommy passed away in 1996.