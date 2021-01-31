Emily J. Potter, 80, of Clarkston, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born Emily Jean Cargile on Sept. 30, 1940, in Denver to Emma Wanita (Flaharty) Cargile and Arthur Raymond Cargile. Her parents moved from Colorado, eventually settling in Orofino in 1947. She spent most of her young life there and attended Orofino High School. During high school, Emily met Larry Daniel Potter. They later married on April 14, 1957, in Ahsahka. Larry was employed in road construction and the family lived in several towns of the Inland Northwest, settling at Clarkston in 1974.
In 1975, Emily earned her LPN nursing certificate from Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston. She worked for more than 40 years in long-term care facilities. She dearly loved and cared for her residents.
Her husband, Larry, passed away in April 1994, and in 1995, Emily relocated to Clarkston where she had lived since. Emily was also preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Arthur (Butch) Cargile. She is survived by her children, Karen LaRae Smith, of Clarkston, Kathy RaNae (Doug) Ferrell, of Oxford, Miss., and Daniel Arthur Potter, of Clarkston. Her surviving siblings are Drusilla (Larry) Knopes, of Clarkston, and brothers Larry Cargile and Lonnie (AJ) Cargile, of Spokane; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Nolan, Shannon Smith, Dani Smith, Ashley (John Paul) Brown, D.C. (Carissa) Ferrell, Tara Potter and DJ Potter; four great-grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Anna Lise Gaines, Keira Nolan and Beau Brown; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Mom was a wonderful lady and will be dearly missed and forever loved.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.