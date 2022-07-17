Elvin Eulis “Sonny” Harper

Sonny Harper passed away at home with his wife and family at his side. He was ready to meet his Lord, whom he has loved all his life.
Sonny was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Elk Springs, Colo., in a dug-out his family called home at that time. He attended grade school in Dinosaur, Colo., and high school in Rangley, Colo. After his father passed away in a mine explosion, he quit school and went to work to help support his family.
Later, he moved to Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. One night, while attending a high school basketball game, he met Peggy Jean Valentine, who at the time was a cheerleader for Garden Valley High School. They were planning their wedding when he received his draft papers. They were married April 29, 1958, in Crouch, Idaho. He left two weeks later for basic training in Fort Ord, Calif.
After five months, he was transferred to Aberdeen, Md., and then four months after arriving in Aberdeen, he received orders to go to the atomic proving grounds outside of Las Vegas. Sonny and Peggy lived at Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada where he drove the bus to the atomic bomb testing sites. Their first two daughters were born while he was stationed at Nellis, and their third daughter was born in Rexburg, Idaho.
After serving his country, Sonny spent many years as a heavy equipment operator, building roads throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. He also worked to relocate all the roads and railroads before the dams were built in Washington. Sonny chose to quit working construction when his daughters started grade school, and the family settled in Pomeroy, Wash., where the girls were raised. Sonny worked for Dye Seed Ranch while residing in Pomeroy.
Sonny enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting and after retirement spent his days golfing with many of his friends. He loved all his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them participate in their many school activities. Sonny and Peggy enjoyed doing many things together, from working in the garden, camping with friends, yard work and sitting on the back deck. Many years they traveled and spent winters in Parker, Ariz.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 64 years, Peggy Harper; a sister, Rosemary; two brothers, Wayne and Sid; his three daughters, Shannon (Ron) Harrison of Pomeroy, Brenda (Bud) Brown of Clovis, N.M. and Kristy (Mike) Petross of Grand Junction, Colo; grandchildren Elijah, Rachael (Ernie), Michael (Larissa), Sara (Daniel) Nick, Jaclynn (Zach), Allison (Dalton), Melissa, Bandie (Michael), Callie (Ron) and Justus (David); 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
We’d like to thank CeCe Meyers for being a loving caregiver and taking such good care of him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Pataha Flour Mill, 50 Hutchens Hill Road, Pomeroy, or The Seeley Theatre, PO Box 648, Pomeroy. A graveside service is planned Sept. 3 in Pomeroy. The time will be posted in the future.