Elva Mae Fouse, 91, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her daughter’s home on Camano Island, Wash.
Elva was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Juliaetta to Nora and Elmer Stuart at the family home. Elva was the fifth of six children. She attended Juliaetta grade school in a one-room country school house through the sixth grade. Her mother was a homemaker, sustaining a busy farm home and a healthy family. Her father farmed and was a packer using mules and horses to pack supplies into the mountains for the Clearwater Timber Protective Association. In 1942, the family moved to Lewiston. There, Elva finished her education, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1949. After graduation, she began work for Nez Perce Tractor and Equipment Company and became their office manager until her retirement in the late 1980s. She married her high school sweetheart, Rex A. Fouse, on Sept. 17, 1950. They had one child, a daughter, Linda K. Fouse, who was born in 1952. Rex, Elva and Linda moved to Clarkston in 1952. Elva resided in their family home for 67 years. In 2019, she moved to Camano Island to be with her daughter.
Elva taught Sunday school and volunteered for alter guild at the Clarkston Presbyterian Church. Later in life, she found her worship family at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston and was active in alter guild and the children’s lunch backpack program. She volunteered as a fund raiser for the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. She was active in the school PTA throughout her daughter’s primary and secondary education. She enjoyed golfing with her husband, Rex, and participated in yearly co-worker tournaments in Coeur d’Alene. She also enjoyed yearly vacations to the Oregon coast with family and gardening in her yard. One of the highlights of her life was to trace the ancestral roots of her mother’s family through travel. On their 50th wedding anniversary, she, Rex, her sister Erma Jean and husband (Lyle), and Linda traveled by train to Washington D.C. They then traveled by car through Virginia and up the Shenandoah Valley to Driftwood, Penn., where her great-grandfather and great-grandmother settled. There, they found her great-uncle’s burial site confirming the family’s early settlement in Pennsylvania. Family was important to Elva. She came from humble means and was of the depression-era generation. Elva learned the values of honesty, hard work, compassion and selfless courage from her family. She had an underlying strength, a diplomatic sense and respect for the beliefs of others.
She will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her. Elva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Rex Fouse; brother Leonard Stuart; and sisters, Lucille Brocke, Mary Lou Humphrey, Erma Jean Haggard and Rita Lane. Elva is survived by her daughter, Linda Clark, of Camano Island, Wash., and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no memorial service. She will be placed in a columbarium niche with her husband Rex at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Northwest Foundation, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mt. Vernon, WA, 98273; a favorite humane society; or a charity of your choice. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Elva online at kernfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.