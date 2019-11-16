Elton Wilbur Ankney flew his last sortie Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, destination heaven, to be with his lord, Jesus Christ.
Elton was born to Clifford W. Ankney and Verna (Dew) Ankney on Aug. 29, 1922, in Nateby, Alberta, Canada. When Elton was 5, his family moved to Sweetwater. He went to schools in Lapwai, where he graduated in 1941.
When World War II broke out, he volunteered for the draft and went into the Army Air Corps. He was assigned to the 15th Air Force, 464 Bomb Group H, 776 squadron. After training, the squadron flew from Florida south to Brazil and then to Africa, across North Africa and finally to Italy. From there, his bombing missions were to bomb all points north of Italy that the bombers from England could not reach. His planes were shot down twice. The first time, it took 17 days to get back to base; the second time, he did not get out of the tree that he landed in before he was captured. He spent nine months as a prisoner of war.
When he got home, he and Callie Jean Maguire were married July 15, 1945. Together, they had four children, Charlene, Kent, Leslie and Jeffrey. He worked for Eisele’s Sheet Metal for a short time, then went to work for Gifford Summit Warehouse. He worked there through four different company names and retired from Lewiston Grain Growers in 1986.
Elton and Callie lived in Lenore on Callie’s folks’ place until 2012, when they moved into the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
During his life, he wore many hats: 4-H leader, superintendent of the swine barn for the Nez Perce County Fair, scout leader and precinct committee man, to name a few. The hobbies that he enjoyed were fishing, hunting, Lapwai girls’ basketball, boating on the reservoir, raising cattle, working with kids and playing with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Callie; three brothers, Glen, Wayne and Jack; and two sisters, Zelma and Etha.
Elton is survived by sister Lila, brother Lloyd (Rosetta) and sister-in-law Nell Hamil. He is also survived by his four children, Charlene, Kent (Fern), Leslie (Nancy) and Jeffrey (Carol). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.