Elton Eugene Brown, 95, of Pomeroy, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, a couple months shy of his 96th birthday.
He was born in Pomeroy on Dec. 1, 1924, to Dewey and Lois (Dixon) Brown.
Elton graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1942. He and Barbara “Bobbie” Wallace were married on Dec. 26, 1945, in Coeur d’Alene. They moved to a ranch near Dayton, Wash., where they lived until returning to Pomeroy in 1953. They had two children, Christina “Tina” and Doug. They also adopted siblings Don and Janet in 1950 to complete their family of four children.
Elton started hunting at the early age of 10, in the fall of 1935 and bought his first shotgun, a 20 gauge model 12 Winchester, at a Lewiston pawn shop for $22. This year, he purchased his 85th straight consecutive Washington State hunting license. He hunted in nine states, from Alaska to Texas, three Canadian Provinces, Africa and Argentina. He was a life member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) for more than 65 years, life member of the ATA (American Trap shooting Association), life member of the Washington State Rifle and Pistol Association and life member of the International Cartridge Collectors Association. Elton was inducted into the Washington Trap Shooters Hall of Fame in 1992. He started the Pomeroy Jr. Rifle Club in 1953, which later became the Jr. Trap Shooting Club, and was involved with that for over 50 years. Elton was also one of the first instructors for the Washington State Hunters Safety program when the state started requiring youths to take and pass the Hunters Safety test. He received his 25 year pin before retiring from that program. He was a past president of the Pomeroy Pioneer Association and past president of the Pomeroy High School Alumni Association.
Elton is survived by his son, Don; daughter Tina; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and quite a few great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bobbie; daughter Janet; son Doug; and sons-in-law David Smith and Tracy Beale.
There will be no service per his request. Memorials can be made to the Pomeroy Jr. Gun Club (38 Gun Club Road, Pomeroy, WA, 99347) or Helping Hands Rescue at www.helpinghandsrescue.org/. Please sign his guest book at merchantfuneralhome.com.