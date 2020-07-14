Elsie Jean (Renshaw) Carroll passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Portland, Ore., at age 90.
Jean is the daughter of Alvin and Elna (Ranta) Renshaw. She was born March 12, 1930, at the mouth of Clear Creek, east of Kooskia, at her grandma Rose Renshaw’s home.
She grew up on the 51 Ranch, now known as Selway Lodge. She spent many happy years there and earned the moniker the “littlest rebel” at a young age. She learned to fly fish, a lifelong passion, in rivers and creeks that never left her heart. She wrote a book about her life at the Ranch, “I Never Felt Poor Except in Town (with Borg Hendrickson).”
She married Marvin Carroll Sept. 9, 1949, in Lewiston. They had four children, Vivian, Debbie, Bruce and Elna. Marvin passed away March 28, 2012.
Jean graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 1968 with an elementary education degree. She taught fourth grade at Culdesac school and then transferred to Clearwater Valley Elementary School when they moved to Tahoe Ridge. She taught first and then fourth grade, her favorite. Jean and Marvin built a log house with a beautiful view and always had a large vegetable garden with everything surrounded by flower beds and trees. She added a pond and waterfall so she could hear the sound of water, just like at her home on the Selway. Jean was involved in the community, from the Ridgerunners Fire Department to Valley Garden Club, Homemakers and a writing group. She was a voracious reader and was a longtime book club member. She was a Master Gardener who also became a flower judge. Jean also learned to make wine and many a tale could be told of her huckleberry wine in particular. She had many friends, near and far.
In April 2018, Jean moved from her Tahoe home of almost 50 years to Portland, Ore., to be near her daughter, Elna. She quickly joined book and writing clubs and enjoyed a poker group.
Jean was preceded in death by her sister Billie. She survived by her brothers Jim and Allen, is the proud grandmother of five grandchildren, Hadley, Beth, Kyle, Deb and Wesley, and has 13 great-grandchildren.
Jean was cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.