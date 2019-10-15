Eloise (Arnzen) Riener, 73, left this world for a better one and to be with Rich on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Eloise was born Feb. 1, 1946, the third child of Tony and Stella (Wimer) Arnzen. She attended St. Maurus Grade School, one year of Ferdinand High School and graduated in 1964 from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. That same year, on July 18, she married Richard Riener. They were blessed with four children, Ron, Bob, Michelle and Christel.
Besides being a wife and mother, Eloise also cared for other children, worked in Flint’s Grocery, worked for the Ferdinand Post Office and kept books for Camas Block and Tile. In 1978, she and Rich bought the concrete end of Riener Brothers, and she continued to manage it after Rich’s death in 2001.
Eloise was an active member of Assumption Parish. She and Rich spent 25 years bowling with Sonnen Meats, and she was one of the first woman shooters in the Cottonwood Gun Club, holding several offices there.
Eloise enjoyed many hobbies, including quilting, crocheting, knitting, ceramics painting and, in later years, scrapbooking with her girls and their friends twice a year at her home for a weekend. She made many scrapbooks for her grandchildren and nephew, Lucas Arnzen. Special memories were made in 1990 when Rich and Eloise visited Europe with the Don Biekers and Maurus Uhlorns. She and Rich also enjoyed camping, dancing and 4-wheeling.
Perhaps what Eloise was best known for was playing the piano. She started accompanying the Assumption Choir while in the eighth grade until present day, accompanied the Prairie School Music Program for 25 years and also the Cottonwood Community Choir. She played for hundreds of funerals and weddings, doing their first and golden ones and those of their children.
What Eloise was most proud of was her four children. They all grew into wonderful, productive, caring, civic-minded people and great parents to their children. She was also proud of the fact she drew the plans for and did all the electrical wiring for both of their new houses.
Eloise loved her grandchildren, Jami and Jessi Riener; Elise and Jordis Aiken; Layla and Trey Lucas; Kaitlin Riener; Krystal (Allie) Pullock; Shirley, Glenn, Krysta and Katherine Karmun. She enjoyed showing them the beauty of Mother Nature in the birds, clouds, storms, animals and rainbows. Eloise also loved teaching her grandchildren how to make Keuchen, aka “big flour mess.”
Eloise is survived by her sons, Ron Riener and Lisa Dalgliesh, of Ferdinand; Bob and Markey Riener, of Clarkston; Michelle and Ryan Aiken and Christel and Richie Lucas, all of Lewiston; and all her grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Fred Arnzen, of Ferdinand, Jim and Berti Arnzen, of St. Maries, and Randy and Peggy Arnzen, of Ferdinand.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rich Riener; parents Tony and Stella Arnzen; sister-in-law Maggie Arnzen; sister Joan Nuxoll; and nephew Heath Nuxoll.
A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Assumption Parish in Ferdinand. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Assumption Parish, with a burial following at the Ferdinand Cemetery and a luncheon to follow at the Parish Hall in Ferdinand.
You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
Eloise wrote this obituary herself Feb. 16, 2015, “for shits and giggles.”