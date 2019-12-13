Ellen Mae McPherson Cron, 86, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax.
Ellen was born May 16, 1933, in Sheridan, Mont., to Herbert and Hazel (Jolley) Nunley. She grew up and attended school in Butte, Mont. Following her school years, she met and married Robert McPherson on Aug. 5, 1950. Together they had seven children.
Ellen spent her time crafting, gardening, painting, working on puzzles and crocheting, but spending time with her family was her favorite. She lived for her grandkids and great-grandkids. Her and Robert also would travel together to Alaska and Arizona for the winters.
She is survived by her seven children, Robert McPherson, Mike McPherson, Mic (Margaret) Chambers, James McPherson, Donna (Larry) Gates, Margie (Paul) Anderson and Diane Scott (Ed) Terrill; her 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by five siblings; her parents; and by her husband, Sam Cron.
A celebration of life for Ellen will be held during the spring. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family. Online condolences can be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.