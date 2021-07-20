Ellen K. von Bargen, 81, of Keuterville, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by family Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Ellen was born March 12, 1940, to Nora and Joseph Gehring at their homestead. She attended St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood. She married Richard A. von Bargen on May 13, 1961, in Keuterville. They lived in California for a short time, before returning to Keuterville, where they raised their four children.
Ellen was a member of the Holy Cross Parish and Christian Mothers of Keuterville. Ellen was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 41 years ago. She accepted the challenge with a “use it or lose it” attitude. Her faith, determination and unwilling attitude to never give up gave her the ability to stay mobile so she could continue to “see what was over the next ridge” until she was given her last challenge of a stroke.
Ellen loved the outdoors, whether it was enjoying the great outdoors with her family, gardening, riding horse or just sitting with Richard watching the hummingbirds on their front porch. Her passion for her doll collection spilled over from her love for little children. Ellen was known for her compassion, faith, inspiration and selflessness of always putting others’ needs and feelings first.
Ellen is survived by her children, Dan (Jeanie) von Bargen, Donna (Kurt McCann) Mueller, Diana von Bargen and Dean von Bargen; grandchildren Casi (Justin) Hill, Chase (Emma) Mueller, Shelby von Bargen and Shayla von Bargen; great-grandchildren Chloe Hill, Jacoby Hill, Rylynn von Bargen and Audrey Ellen Mueller; her brother Vern Gehring; sister Patty Gehring; and sister-in-law Bonnie Gehring.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, father, mother, brother, son-in-law, mother and father-in-law, seven sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law.
A public viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A rosary will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Mass at 9:30 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church in Keuterville. Burial will be at the Keuterville Cemetery, with a reception luncheon to follow at the Keuterville Hall.
