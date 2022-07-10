Ellen Jane Seubert (Jones) passed away peacefully at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes on June 28, 2022.
Ellen, the third of five children, was born June 10, 1935, in Norfork, Neb., to Orlen and Evelyn (King) Jones. Ellen came into the world joining a sister, Bonnie, and a brother, Warren. Following Ellen’s birth, Bill and Janice joined the family.
Orlen worked in a neighboring state repairing Army barracks. The family eventually moved to Missoula, Mont., where Orlen sold used cars for several decades. Ellen’s mother, Evelyn, in addition to caring for her children, worked for the Northern Pacific Hospital in the kitchen and laundry.
Beginning in elementary school, Ellen attended an all-Catholics girl’s school where she converted to Christianity. Following graduation from high school, she continued her education at Saint Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula and graduated in a class of 25. She then transferred to nursing training in Portland, Ore. During that time, she met three young women — all of whom came from Cottonwood. Eventually, she attended a wedding of one of the three in Cottonwood, where she was introduced to the man who became her husband, Fredrick “Fritz” Seubert. The two were married on Sept. 17, 1966.
After marrying, Ellen relished her years working as an accomplished registered nurse in multiple facilities on the prairie, performing a variety of responsibilities. Within a few years of marrying, Ellen and Fritz adopted two children, Charles, “Chuck,” and Bonita, “Bonnie.” They later began serving as foster parents for many children. In 1980, Fritz and Ellen adopted a third child, Rebecca, “Becky.”
Ellen enjoyed a variety of passions, including knitting, crocheting, sewing and playing a “mean” game of pinochle.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and two older siblings, Warren (Mary) Jones and Bonnie (Elver) Hehn; her mother and father-in-law; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Fred; a son, Charles; daughters Bonita and Rebecca; younger siblings, Bill Jones of Phoenix and Janice Cote of Portland. In addition, she leaves four precious granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memory.
A rosary was recited at 5 p.m., Friday, July 1, at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A traditional Latin requiem Mass took place at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 2, at the Blackmer Funeral Home. Burial was held at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. You may submit a condolence online to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.