Ellen Jane Babino went to join her husband and her Lord in heaven, along with many loved ones gone before her on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston with loved ones at her side.
Ellen was born Sept. 5, 1927, in New London, Wis., to Agnes and Maurice Norder. She grew up and went to school in Bear Creek, Wis. She was the youngest and last survivor of five siblings: brothers Milton, Elven and Ralph, and sisters Reta and Stella.
Ellen married Walter L. Babino on Dec. 27, 1949. In 1951, Walter and Ellen moved to Clarkston for Walt to seek employment at Potlatch Forest Inc. Walter’s five siblings and their spouses soon followed suit, and all were hired and retired from Potlatch.
Ellen was the last survivor of that generation.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery, crafts and gardening, especially her red geraniums in her beloved planter in front of her house. She was blessed with a green thumb, and her flowers were always beautiful.
For several years, Mom volunteered with her dear friend, Melva Boyle, at Holy Family School selling lunch tickets. She cherished her friendship with Mel and they enjoyed many shopping trips and lunch outings together. Their friendship endured and Mel always visited Mom when she could.
Ellen is survived by her devoted children: Larry Babino (Evelyn), Linda Powe (Rick) and Jim Babino (Jennifer), all of Clarkston, and Brenda Wicks (Jody), of Lapwai, and numerous nieces and nephews. We thank her niece, Sharon Hume, for her kindness and frequent and welcomed visits.
Ellen was the proud grandmother of nine and the great-grandmother of 11½. She always looked forward to their visits, pictures and videos.
Mom loved her home. Out of all the wonderful places to go and things to see in this world, her home was where she always wanted to be.
She was strong, stubborn, witty, creative, funny and so very brave. After Walter passed away on April 13, 2005, and through a couple of very scary incidents, she was determined and stayed in her home alone for 15 years, spending not a single night away.
Mom will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
The holy rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., with a funeral Mass following at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Memorial donations may be made in Ellen’s name to Clarkston Fire Department/Rescue One.