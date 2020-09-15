Ella Mae Wilson, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston as a result of complications because of congestive heart failure.
She was born Jan. 31, 1925, in Walla Walla to Harry T. and Beulah Grace Winkle Clemens. The family moved to Craigmont and lived there for several years. She lived in Cheney, Wash., and Colfax for a time before moving to Clarkston in 1940, where she graduated from Clarkston High School in 1943.
While in high school, she worked for Jane’s Cleaners. After graduation, she went to work for Montgomery Ward in Lewiston until 1947, then returned in 1955, and retired from there in 1982.
She married Clyde C. Wilson on Oct. 4, 1946, in Lewiston, and they made their home in Clarkston, where they raised two sons.
She was an active member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge, Ladies of the Elks, Pautler Senior Center (Valley Community Center) and Tri-State Memorial Hospital as a Blue Angel. She was a member of the Clarkston First Presbyterian Church for 55 years, transferring to the Clarkston United Methodist Church in 2010. She was a very active member of both congregations.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, crocheting, reading and time with her family. She especially enjoyed her volunteer work as a Blue Angel at TSMH, where she thought of the Emergency Department as her second family.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney, of Clarkston, and Kenneth (Kathy), of Point Pleasant, Pa.; sister Joy Cloninger, of Clarkston; grandchildren Travis Wilson, of Meridian, Idaho, Deanne Ruddell (Brad), of Lewiston, Brian Wilson (Jennifer), of Jerome, Idaho, and Zachary Wilson (Jessica), of Puyallup, Wash.; great-grandchildren Mitchell Wilson, of Lewiston, Derek Wilson, of Meridian, Braden and Cooper Ruddell, of Lewiston, Alyssa and Andrew Wilson, of Jerome, and Sophia Wilson, of Puyallup; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, and daughter-in-law Carol Wilson.
Cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A private inurnment will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation.