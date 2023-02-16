Ella Elizabeth Pitcher, 94, of Silverton, Idaho, and formerly of Chewelah, Wash., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society – Silverwood Village in Silverton.

“Beth,” as nicknamed by her high school classmates, was born on July 30, 1928, in the small rural town of Gasoline, Texas, a daughter of Raymond Douthit Hire and Truly Olive Howard.

