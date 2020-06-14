Ella Basaraba, 92, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, of age-related causes.
Ella was born as the fifth child of 11 on July 8, 1927, to Mike and Mary Haverluk, at their home near Gorham, N.D.
She and William Basaraba were married Nov. 2, 1948, at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church near Fairfield, N.D. She gave birth to six children and lived on a small family farm near Fairfield. In 1964, they packed up the kids and two cats with a U-Haul and moved out to Idaho.
She was employed by St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston for 23 years in housekeeping and the kitchen. She also cared for the elderly in their homes and volunteered with “Meals on Wheels.” She loved to bowl, play cards, bingo, fish, and care for grandkids and pets. The last seven years of her life were spent at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston, where she made many friends.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, six of her siblings and a great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Rick (Lisa), of Lewiston, Roger (Theresa), of Buhl, Idaho, David (Margaret), of Creston, British Columbia, Helen (Brett), of Lewiston, Gloria, of Las Vegas, and Steve (Connie), of Kamiah; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A private service was held for her at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home on June 11.