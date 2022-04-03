Elizabeth Smith Magoon passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Sun City, Ariz.
Liz was born May 17, 1945, in Moscow to Russell and Blanche Smith of Kendrick. In Dec. 1948, at the age of 3, Liz moved with her parents to Lewiston, where she graduated from high school in 1963.
After graduating from the University of Idaho in 1966, she started her career with the State of Washington in the Olympia area where she met and married Doug Magoon. They later divorced.
In early 1990, Liz relocated to Sun City, Ariz., where she worked as a consultant in organizational development. Liz later obtained her real estate license and worked at Keller Williams until her retirement in 2013.
Liz was preceded in death by her partner Betty Hammond and her parents. Her sister Alice Burgess, of Seattle passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. She is survived by her brother David Smith, of Lewiston and her three favorite cousins in Boise.
Cremation has occurred. No services are planned.